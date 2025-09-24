LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.