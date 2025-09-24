Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

