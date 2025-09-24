Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

