Matrix Trust Co Buys 129 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

META stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

