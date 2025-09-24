MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. 39,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,610,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Down 4.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

