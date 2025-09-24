Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 3,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.