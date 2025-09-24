Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Receives $88.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.1429.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 96.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,032,000 after buying an additional 3,925,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,491,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 527,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 95.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,352,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,310 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MTH opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

