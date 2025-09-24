Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $748.84 and its 200-day moving average is $667.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

