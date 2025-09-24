Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $44.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.8750.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Methanex Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

