Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MU stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,739,005.60. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

