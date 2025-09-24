Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

MU opened at $166.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

