Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $167.26 and last traded at $164.62. Approximately 25,361,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,821,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

