Moffett Nathanson Increases Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $23.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.