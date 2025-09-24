MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $318.21 and last traded at $318.96. 1,926,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,518,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.59.

Specifically, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,896 shares in the company, valued at $165,178,636.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

