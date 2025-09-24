MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.83.

Shares of MDB opened at $318.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -325.47 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at $345,543,017.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,830. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,910 shares of company stock worth $26,196,992. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,554,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

