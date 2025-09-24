Morgan Stanley Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $265.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Shares of PGR opened at $238.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average is $262.78. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

