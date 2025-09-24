Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0%

ORCL opened at $314.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.74. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

