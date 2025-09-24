Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.7778.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Piper Sandler set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $470.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

