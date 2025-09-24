MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $51.50. 131,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 123,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Ares Management LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 108.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,863,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 969,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MultiPlan by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MultiPlan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

