NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. NIKE has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 42.2% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

