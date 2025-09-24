NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRG. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $167.53 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

