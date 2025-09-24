Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,471. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

