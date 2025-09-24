nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in nVent Electric by 192.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $101.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.