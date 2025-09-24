NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.9% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

