NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

