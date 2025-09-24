NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

