NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

