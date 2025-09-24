NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Decreased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.