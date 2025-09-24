NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.