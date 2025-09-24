Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 32,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
The company has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,541.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nyxoah SA will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
