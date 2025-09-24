Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 32,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The company has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,541.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nyxoah SA will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nyxoah by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nyxoah by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nyxoah by 72.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

