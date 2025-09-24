Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Omeros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Omeros has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

