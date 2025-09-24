Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omeros
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Omeros Stock Performance
Shares of OMER stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Omeros has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.37.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.