Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oncobiologics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTLK stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

