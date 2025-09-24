One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 12,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 27,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

One Global ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

About One Global ETF

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

