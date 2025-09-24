Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.6250.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

In other Ooma news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $94,548.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,519.08. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Ooma has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.68 million, a PE ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

