Option Care Health’s (OPCH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Down 3.4%

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,411 shares of company stock worth $1,627,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 99,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.