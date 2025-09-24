Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 13% Higher – Still a Buy?

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 9,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Orca Energy Group Trading Up 13.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

