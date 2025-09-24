Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $748.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

