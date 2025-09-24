Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,205 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 979,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 439,928 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 699,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 408,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,715,297.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,319,648 shares in the company, valued at $26,911,407.04. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,186,596 shares of company stock worth $78,607,852. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

