Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,505 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 29,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 96,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

