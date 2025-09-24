Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,396 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $309.40.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
