Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,396 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.