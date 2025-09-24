Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 804 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Datadog by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.84, a P/E/G ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,050,433.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $220,350.40. This represents a 86.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325,980 shares of company stock worth $174,481,739. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

