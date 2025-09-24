Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

