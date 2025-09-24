Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

