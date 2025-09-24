Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,738 shares of company stock valued at $137,603,592. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.