Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Humana by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $257.96 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $324.38. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.23.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

