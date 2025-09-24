Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

