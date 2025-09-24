Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $394,233,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 1,572,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,869 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.