Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Trading Up 6.1%

MCK stock opened at $739.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $695.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.47. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $748.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

