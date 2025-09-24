Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 689,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.