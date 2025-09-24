Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

